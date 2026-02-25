How does the Philippines’ sectoral debt as a share of GDP compare with other emerging markets in East and Southeast Asia in Q4 2025?

The Philippines’ total debt grew by 3.6% to $490.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, latest ﬁgures from the Institute of International Finance’s Global Debt Monitor showed. During the period, the debt of households, nonﬁnancial corporates, and ﬁnancial sector as share of gross domestic product (GDP) dropped from a year earlier. Meanwhile, Philippine government debt as a share of the economy climbed. The Global Debt Monitor, published quarterly, tracks indebtedness by sector across key mature and emerging markets, offering a unique like-for-like comparison across countries.