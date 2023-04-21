How does the severity of humanitarian crisis in the philippines compare with other countries?

The Philippines scored 2.6 (out of 5) in the March 2023 iteration of the INFORM (Index for Risk Management) Severity Index and is classiﬁed under “medium” INFORM severity category with “decreasing” trend in the past three months. The country’s severity score in March was due to the Mindanao conﬂict, Typhoon Paeng (international name: Nalgae) and low-pressure areas (as well as northeast monsoons and shear lines). The index is a composite indicator designed to assess the severity of humanitarian crises against a common scale using various data from publicly available sources.