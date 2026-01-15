Philippines’ tax expenditure transparency steadies in 2025

The Philippines remained at the 79th spot out of 116 countries in the 2025 update of the Global Tax Expenditures Transparency Index (GTETI), a project led by think tanks Council on Economic Policies and German Institute of Development and Sustainability. The country reached an overall GTETI score of 38.67 out of 100, below the global average score of 46.90. The index assesses the regularity, quality and scope of countries’ tax expenditures (TEs) reporting across ﬁve dimensions: public availability, institutional framework, methodology and scope, descriptive TE data, and TE assessment.