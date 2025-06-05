Philippines 54th most vulnerable globally in Catastrophic Risk Index

The Philippines improved* 10 places to 54th out of 163 countries in the latest edition of the Global Catastrophic Risk Index by the Global Governance Forum. Despite this, the country’s catastrophic index score worsened to 42.2 from 36.6 in the previous edition. It was also worse than the Asia & Pacific score of 37.9. This placed the country as the fourth-most vulnerable among its peers in the region.