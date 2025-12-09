Manila slips in Global Green Finance Index

Manila fell four places to 91st out of 94 ﬁnancial centers in the 16th edition of The Global Green Finance Index (GGFI) released by commercial think-tank Z/Yen Group as part of its Long Finance initiative. With an overall rating of 486, the Philippine capital ranked lowest among its East and Southeast Asian peers. The index assesses the quality and depth of green ﬁnancial products of ﬁnancial centers, tracking progress toward sustainable and responsible ﬁnance.