How each segment contributed to Q3 2025 GDP
The Philippine economy, as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP), slowed to a four-year low of 4% during the third quarter, dragged by a corruption scandal involving government infrastructure projects that disrupted public construction and weakened both consumer and investor confidence. This infographic shows the percentage-point (ppt) contribution of each sector to the country’s GDP growth.