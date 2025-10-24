Home Infographics How does the Philippines compare in mining contribution?
The Philippines fell a notch to 44th out of 110 countries with an index score of 54.8 out of 100 in the latest edition of the Mining Contribution Index (MCI) by the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM). The index, which used 2022 data, measures the relative importance of mining to national economies, ranking countries based on three equally weighted indicators which captures mining’s contribution to economic activity.