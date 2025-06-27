Philippines ranks 2nd in women’s representation in government in East and Southeast Asia

The Philippines ranked 77th among 193 United Nations member states in the latest edition of the Women’s Power Index by think tank Council on Foreign Relations. On a scale of 0-100, where 100 represents women having at least 50% representation in all levels of government, the Philippines had a score of 29.6, the second highest among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region, trailing behind Mongolia. The index measures the proportion of women’s representation in the government, which focuses on the numerical presence of women rather than their impact or policy preferences.