Global Rights Index: Philippines on a 9-year streak in 10 worst countries for workers

The Philippines continued to rank among the countries with the most severe workers’ rights violations, according to the 2025 Global Rights Index by the International Trade Union Confederation. This 12th edition of the index surveyed 151 countries under 97 indicators derived from the International Labour Organisation’s conventions and jurisprudence. With a rating of 5 or classiﬁed as “no guarantee of rights,” this marked the ninth straight year where the Philippines was included in the 10 worst countries for workers.