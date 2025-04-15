Home Infographics Philippines slides to 16th spot in emerging market rankings of FDI Confidence...
Philippines slides to 16th spot in emerging market rankings of FDI Confidence Index
The Philippines fell by three spots to 16th place out of 25 emerging markets in the 2025 edition of Kearney’s FDI Conﬁdence Index, which ranks markets that are likely to attract the most foreign direct investments (FDI) in the next three years. With an index score of 1.2966, the country failed to make it to the global top 25 markets.