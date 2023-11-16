Philippines improves in Anti-Money Laundering Index

The Philippines placed 53rd out of 152 jurisdictions with an overall score of 5.64 (out of 10) in the 2023 edition of the Basel Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Index by nonproﬁt organization Basel Institute on Governance. The index ranks a jurisdiction based on its risks of money laundering and terrorist ﬁnancing (ML/TF) and its capacity to counter them. The Philippines’ ranking improved from the 2022 index where it ranked 45th out of 128 jurisdictions. Its score was above the 5.31 global average and the 5.47 average in East Asia and the Pacific.