Philippines rises in Social Progress Index

The Philippines went up two places to 86th out of 170 countries in the 2025 edition of the Global Social Progress Index by nonproﬁt organization Social Progress Imperative in partnership with global wealth manager AlTi Teidemann. It was the country’s best performance in six years or since it placed 85th in 2018. With an overall score of 67.34 out of 100 points, the Philippines’ score was above the global average of 64.02.