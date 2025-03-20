How does the Philippines’ sectoral debt as share of GDP compare with other emerging markets in Asia in Q4 2024?

The Philippines’ total debt rose by 5.2% to $479.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $456.3 billion in the same period in 2023, latest data from the quarterly Global Debt Monitor of the Institute of International Finance showed. The country’s household debt as share of gross domestic product (GDP) dipped in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier. Meanwhile, total debt across the other sectors, inched up in the last three months of 2024.