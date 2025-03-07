Philippines still 2nd most impacted by terrorism in Asia-Pacific

The Philippines continued to be the second-most impacted by terrorism in the Asia-Paciﬁc region after scoring 5.166 out of 10 (with 10 being the worst) in the 2025 edition of the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) by the Institute for Economics and Peace. The country’s rank improved by a notch to 20th out of 163 countries. The index analyzes the impact of terrorism on the countries based on four factors: the total number of terrorist incidents, fatalities, injuries, and hostages using 2024 data. Though the Philippines recorded improvements from its score and rank in the GTI, it still has the second-highest level of terrorism in the region, recording 31 deaths from 22 attacks in 2024.