Surfshark: Philippines 3rd most breached country among its peers in the region

The Philippines placed 27th among 250 countries and territories in terms of data breaches in the fourth quarter, based on the latest data from Surfshark’s Global Data Breach Statistics. Despite this, the country logged a 95.1% decline in data breaches with 702,727 leaked accounts compared to 14,465,146 breaches in the previous quarter. During the period, the country was the third most breached country/territory in the region.