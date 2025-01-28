ILO: Philippines’ jobless rate expected to be lower by 2026

The country’s unemployment rate — or the proportion of the jobless to the labor force — is expected to drop by 2026, based on latest projections from the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2025 report. The Philippines will be the sixth lowest in terms of unemployment rate among its peers in the region compared with the projected jobless rate for Southeast Asia of 2.5% and 4.9% globally by 2026. Meanwhile, the country’s employment rate is expected to dip to 59.1% by 2026, lower than Southeast Asia’s 64.2% but higher than the world’s projected share of 57.7%. Its labor force participation rate is seen to grow to 60.3% (vs. Southeast Asia’s 65.8% and the world’s 60.6%).