Philippines ranks 43rd in World Future Skills Index

The Philippines placed 43rd out of 81 countries in the inaugural World Future Skills Index, by service and analytics provider Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). The country had a ﬁnal score of 62.2 out of possible 100. The index evaluates how well countries are equipped to meet the changing demands of the international job market based on four equally weighted indicators: skills ﬁt, academic readiness, future of work, and economic transformation.