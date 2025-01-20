The Philippines’ 20 Most and Least Proﬁtable Companies in 2023

The 2024 edition of BusinessWorld Top 1000 Corporations in the Philippines contains the country’s largest companies with a combined net income of P2 trillion in 2023. This infographic shows the 20 companies with the best and worst bottom lines in 2023.

The BusinessWorld Top 1000 Corporations in the Philippines can be purchased directly by reaching out to BusinessWorld’s Circulation Department at (+63 2) 8527-7777 locals 2651 to 2654 or via e-mail at circ@bworldonline.com. The portable document format (PDF) version will also be available for purchase at https://bworld-x.com/.