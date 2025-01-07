Report: Philippines ranks 68th in Globalization Index 

The Philippines ranked 68th out of 196 countries in the latest edition of the KOF Globalization Index published by KOF Swiss Economic Institute which used 2022 data. The index measures the economic, social, and political dimensions of globalization, distinguishing between de facto globalization and de jure globalization in the overall index as well as in its economic, social, and political components. On a scale of 1 to 100, where 100 indicates a country is most globalized, the Philippines achieved a score of 66.61, above the world average of 60.80.