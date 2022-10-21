Manila slips in financial center ranking

Manila slid three spots to 103rd out of 119 global ﬁnancial centers in the biannual Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI) that assesses the competitiveness of ﬁnancial centers around the world. The country’s total GFCI rating, however, went up 38 points to 584 from 546 previously. The Philippine capital lags behind its peers due to the “lack of quality infrastructure,” a ﬁnancial technology (ﬁntech) consultant said in the report. “Social and political problems remain. But it has improved and modernized signiﬁcantly in the past 20 years into a massive megacity full of life and fun. It should work on its branding and how it markets itself,” the consultant said. A separate assessment on ﬁntech ranks Manila at 77th out of 113 ﬁnancial centers in terms of how respondents perceive the competitive environment and ﬁntech offerings.