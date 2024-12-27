Philippines improves in Government AI Readiness Index

The Philippines went up nine places to 56th out of 188 countries in the 2024 edition of the Government AI Readiness Index published by Oxford Insights. The country scored 58.51 out of possible 100, signiﬁcantly higher than the global average of 47.59. The index provides valuable insights for the effective and responsible integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into public services, utilizing 40 indicators across 10 dimensions. These dimensions make up three pillars: Government, Technology Sector, and Data and Infrastructure.