Philippines improves in Global Knowledge Index

The Philippines went up nine places to 71st out of 141 countries in the 2024 edition of Global Knowledge Index (GKI) developed by the United Nations Development Programme – Regional Bureau for Arab States (UNDP RBAS) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF). The index serves as a reference tool to support knowledge-based development and to evaluate country-level performance across various knowledge sectors. In the latest edition, the country achieved a GKI score of 46.69 (out of 100 as highest possible score), but still below the world average of 47.83.