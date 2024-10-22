Home Infographics Surfshark: Philippines 18th most breached country in Q3 2024
Surfshark: Philippines 18th most breached country in Q3 2024
The Philippines placed 18th out of 250 countries and territories with a total of 1,933,072 breached accounts in the third quarter of the year, according to the latest data from Surfshark’s Global Data Breach Statistics. It jumped by more than fourfold from 405,908 leaked accounts in the second quarter of 2024. The Philippines was the fourth-most breached country/territory in the region during the period.