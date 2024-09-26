Philippines climbs to 73rd spot in UN E-Government Development Index

The Philippines rose 16 places to 73rd out of 193 United Nations (UN) member states in the 2024 edition of the biennial E-Government Development Index (EGDI) of the latest E-Government Survey. It was the Philippines’ best performance in the index since 2016. The index measures the readiness and capacity of national institutions to use information and communications technologies (ICTs) to deliver public services. With an index score of 0.7621 out of possible high score of 1, the Philippines ﬁnished better than the global average of 0.6382 and the regional average of 0.6990 in Asia.