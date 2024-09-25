Home Infographics Manila lags in financial centers list
The Philippine capital fell nine places to 110th out of 121 global ﬁnancial centers in the 36th edition of the biannual Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI) by London-based think tank Z/Yen. The GFCI evaluates the future competitiveness of ﬁnancial centers and is used as a reference for policy and investment decision-makers. Manila’s GFCI rating went down by 15 points to 616, the lowest rating among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region. In a separate assessment of ﬁnancial technology (ﬁntech), Manila fell four places to 101st out of 116 ﬁnancial centers.