Philippines lands at 56th place in 77-country Global Digitalization Index

The Philippines ranked 56th out of 77 countries in the 2024 Global Digitalization Index (GDI) report by Chinese technology ﬁrm Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. The country had an average score of 34.9 out of 100 — the second-lowest in the region — and tagged as a “starters” when it comes to digital transformation. The score was based on 42 indicators and four enablers that assess their digital infrastructure maturity.