Internet Poverty Index: Almost 16% of Filipinos are ‘internet poor’
The Philippines ranked 56th out of 169 countries in terms of the “internet poor” as a share of the population, according to the 2024 Internet Poverty Index by Austria-based data enterprise World Data Lab. This translated to over 18.33 million Filipinos or 15.9% of the total population who cannot afford a 1-GB-per-month internet package, the third highest in the region.