Philippines’ score lags behind regional average in ICT Index

The Philippines scored 78 out of 100 in the 2025 ICT Development Index (IDI) from UN agency International Telecommunication Union, outpacing the global average of 77.6 The index assesses information and communication technology (ICT) advancement across 167 economies using the benchmarks of universal and meaningful connectivity. While improving year over year, the country’s score was still below the Asia-Paciﬁc average of 79.7.