Philippines ranks 108th in Global Youth Development Index

The Philippines ranked 108th out of 183 countries — same placement with Nepal and Paraguay — in The Commonwealth’s Global Youth Development Index (YDI) 2023, after scoring 0.717 out of 1. It was the second-lowest in the East and Southeast Asia region. The report examines the extent to which young people are learning, earning and living healthy, engaged and peaceful lives. It also shows whether they are living in societies that value their views, including their perspectives and recognize their contributions.