KidsRights Index: How Filipino children’s rights compare with its peers in the region

The Philippines climbed by 11 notches to 74th out of 194 countries in the 2024 edition of the KidsRights Index (KRI) by the KidsRights Foundation, in collaboration with Erasmus University Rotterdam’s School of Economics and the International Institute of Social Studies. The country scored 0.729 on a scale of 0.01 to 1, where a higher score means a positive contribution to children’s rights. The index assesses and ranks how countries adhere to and are equipped to improve children’s rights based on ﬁve domains: the right to life, health, education, protection, and environment for child rights.