Philippines falls to 63rd in Public Integrity Index
The Philippines went down by 10 notches to 63rd out of 119 countries in the 2023 edition of the Index of Public Integrity (IPI) by the European Center for Anti-Corruption and State-Building. It scored 6.03 out of possible 10. The report assesses a society’s capacity to control corruption and ensure that public resources are spent without corrupt practices using the index’s six components.