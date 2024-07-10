Home Infographics Philippines falls in Global Presence Index
The Philippines dropped two places to 44th out of 150 countries in 2023, based on the latest edition of the Elcano Global Presence Index by Madrid-based think tank Elcano Royal Institute. The index assesses and ranks a country’s international relations, foreign policy, and global affairs under three dimensions: economy, defense, and soft presence. With an index value of 55.15, the country is the sixth-lowest among its peers in the region.