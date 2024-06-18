PHL improves in 2024 Global Peace Index

The Philippines improved four places to 104th out of 163 countries in the 2024 edition of Global Peace Index (GPI) published by think tank Institute for Economics & Peace. The index assesses independent states and territories based on their level of peacefulness using three domains: the level of societal safety and security, the extent of ongoing domestic and international conﬂict, and the degree of militarization. The latest ranking was the country’s highest since the report debuted in 2008. The Philippines’ overall GPI score of 2.210 (where 1 is the most peaceful) was worse than the Asia-Paciﬁc average score of 1.935, making it the fourth lowest in the region.