How affordable are Metro Manila’s home prices compared with its peers in the region?

Metro Manila has one of the highest (most expensive) home affordability ratio* in the East and Southeast Asian region according to the 2024 ULI Asia-Paciﬁc Home Attainability Index by the Urban Land Institute (ULI). The median home price in Metro Manila is 25 times higher than the median annual household income, more than Metro Cebu’s and Metro Davao’s 20.5 times and 14.4 times, respectively.