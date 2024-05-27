Philippines falls in 2024 Elite Quality Index

The Philippines fell three places to 51st spot out of 151 countries in the 2024 edition of the Elite Quality Index (EQx) by Switzerland-based Foundation for Value Creation Activities in partnership with the University of St. Gallen. Despite this, the country’s EQx score improved to 52.1. The EQx evaluates and ranks countries based on their elite quality in political economy. Elite quality refers to the overall impact of elite business models, which can result in either positive value creation or negative rent-seeking.