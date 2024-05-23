How expensive is the philippines’ fixed broadband compared with its peers in the region?

Home Infographics How expensive is the Philippines’ fixed broadband compared with its peers in...
The country’s average monthly broadband cost amounted to $35.55 (around P2,049) this year, latest data from consumer comparison site Cable.co.uk showed. This put the Philippines the 89th cheapest out of 223 countries in the report. However, it was the seventh most expensive broadband in the East and Southeast Asia region despite sitting below the Asia-Paciﬁc average of $39.88 per month.