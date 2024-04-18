Philippines’ political risk remains ‘significant’

The Philippines has an overall rating of 59 (out of 100) with a “signiﬁcant” risk temperature level in the quarterly Political Risk Index by global advisory, broking, and solutions company WTW (formerly Willis Towers Watson) in collaboration with Oxford Analytica. The index analyzes patterns in the world’s most vulnerable countries, covering key political perils such as expropriation, currency inconvertibility and political violence. The Philippines placed fourth among the most politically at-risk countries in the East and Southeast Asian region, behind Myanmar (78 out of 100), Laos (64), and Cambodia (63).