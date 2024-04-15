Philippines remains the world’s 32nd most powerful country

The Philippines ranked 32nd out of 142 countries in the 2024 World’s Most Powerful Countries by business magazine and news site CEOWORLD Magazine. The country kept its power and inﬂuence score of 88.71. The report measures a country’s power based on its inﬂuence on global economic policies and dominance on seven categories: political stability, defense budget, economic inﬂuence, weaponry, global alliances, soft power, and military strength.