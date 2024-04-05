Philippines’ mental health improves in 2023

The Philippines scored an average Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) of 78.44 in the 2023 edition of the Mental State of the World Report by US-based not-for-proﬁt organization Sapien Labs. The country has the 16th highest average MHQ out of the 71 countries included in the report. It also performed above the world average score of 64.68 but below the Southeast Asian average of 80.41. The MHQ is an assessment of mental well-being that indicates the position of an individual on a spectrum that ranges from -100 (distressed) to 200 (thriving).