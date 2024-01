Philippines falls in Global Knowledge Index

The Philippines dropped by three places to 80th out of 133 countries in the 2023 edition of Global Knowledge Index (GKI) by Knowledge 4 All Foundation , a nonprofit organization and advocate of artificial intelligence (AI) applications and open education. The index is a referential tool in supporting knowledge-based development and country-level performances in different knowledge sectors. The country has a GKI score of 44.68 (out of 100 as highest possible score), below the world average of 47.54.