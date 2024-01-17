Home Infographics Philippines falls in Global Knowledge Index
Philippines falls in Global Knowledge Index
The Philippines dropped by three places to 80th out of 133 countries in the 2023 edition of Global Knowledge Index (GKI) by Knowledge 4 All Foundation, a nonproﬁt organization and advocate of artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) applications and open education. The index is a referential tool in supporting knowledge-based development and country-level performances in different knowledge sectors. The country has a GKI score of 44.68 (out of 100 as highest possible score), below the world average of 47.54.