How does the severity of humanitarian crisis in the Philippines compare with...
How does the severity of humanitarian crisis in the Philippines compare with other countries?
The Philippines kept its score of 2.5 (out of 5) in the August 2023 iteration of the INFORM (Index for Risk Management) Severity Index. The country is classiﬁed under “medium” INFORM severity category with a “decreasing” trend in the past three months. The index is a composite indicator designed to assess the severity of a humanitarian crisis against a common scale using various data from publicly available sources. The country’s severity score in August was driven by the Mindanao conﬂict and Typhoon Paeng (international name: Nalgae).