THE ROAD back to Davis Cup promotion for the Philippines got a big shot in the arm after it smashed Pacific Oceania, 3-0, in their Asia-Oceania Group IV tie in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Jed Olivarez downed Gillian Osmont, 6-4, 6-3, in the first singles while AJ Lim turned back Nickolaass Ngodrela, 7-5, 6-1, in the next to seal the match victory for the Filipinos, who are eyeing promotion to Group III.

Battle-scarred Francis Casey Alcantara and Ruben Gonzales trounced Brett Baudinet and Maka Ofati, 7-5, 6-2, in the non-bearing doubles to complete the match sweep.

The Nationals battle Kuwait and Qatar next with hopes of finishing in the top two of Group B.

If it happens, the country will have a crack at making it to Group III with a triumph against either the top two in Group A, which consists of Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq and Nepal.

“We’re thrilled with AJ Lim’s strong start and decisive win. It was a great momentum builder for the team,” said Cebuana Lhuillier Chief Executive Officer and Unified Tennis Philippines President Jean Henri Lhuillier, who has been supporting tennis for so long now.

“With this performance and depth across the roster, I believe the Philippines will emerge victorious until the end,” he added. — Joey Villar