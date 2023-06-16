Philippines still lags in Coursera’s 2023 global skills ranking

The Philippines placed last among its East and Southeast Asian peers after placing 99th out of 100 countries in the 2023 edition of online learning platform Coursera’s Global Skills Report, which ranks skills and proﬁciency of learners in the areas of business, technology, and data science. The country’s ranking slid by 29 spots from 70th place out of 102 countries last year. The Philippines’ scores by area deteriorated further in 2023. Business proﬁciency percentile rank of the country dropped to 16% from 62% a year ago. Technology proﬁciency also fell to 5% from 29%, while data science proﬁciency worsened to 1% from 21%.