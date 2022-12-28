Philippines scores 5.9 in the State Resilience Index

The Philippines got an overall score of 5.9 out of 10 in the inaugural State Resilience Index (SRI) by non-proﬁt governmental research and education institution Fund for Peace. The index covers 154 countries and determines the extent a country can anticipate, manage, and recover from a crisis, relative to the severity of that crisis based on seven pillars.* Among the pillars, the Philippines scored highest in the individual capabilities and social cohesion pillar with 6.9, while scoring lowest in environment/ecology with 4.6.