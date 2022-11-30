Philippines improves in RE attractiveness list

The Philippines inched up a notch to 27th out of 40 markets in the 60th edition of the biannual Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI) by Ernst & Young (EY). With a score of 57.9 (out of a possible 100), the Philippines was only behind three other peers in the East and Southeast Asia region. The index ranks the attractivess of a country in renewable energy investment and deployment opportunities.