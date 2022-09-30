Home Infographics Philippines drops in global attractiveness index
The Philippines dropped nine places to 83rd out of 148 countries in the latest edition of Global Attractiveness Index (GAI), produced by Italy-based consulting ﬁrm, The European House – Ambrosetti. The index measures the attractiveness of countries using the ﬁve subindices: positioning(or attractiveness), dynamism, sustainability, growth expectations, and conﬂict exposure. With the overall score ranging from 0 (very low attractiveness) to 100 (very high attractiveness), the Philippines scored 24.0, placing it ahead of Laos (93rd overall), Cambodia (115th), and Myanmar (135th).