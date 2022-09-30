Philippines drops in global attractiveness index

The Philippines dropped nine places to 83rd out of 148 countries in the latest edition of Global Attractiveness Index (GAI), produced by Italy-based consulting ﬁrm, The European House – Ambrosetti. The index measures the attractiveness of countries using the ﬁve subindices: positioning(or attractiveness), dynamism, sustainability, growth expectations, and conﬂict exposure. With the overall score ranging from 0 (very low attractiveness) to 100 (very high attractiveness), the Philippines scored 24.0, placing it ahead of Laos (93rd overall), Cambodia (115th), and Myanmar (135th).