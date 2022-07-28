Philippines’ political risk remains ‘significant’

The Philippines overall rating improved by a point to 58 (out of 100) with “significant” risk temperature level in the quarterly Political Risk Index by global advisory, broking and solutions company WTW (formerly Willis Towers Watson) in collaboration with Oxford Analytica. The index analyzes patterns in the world’s most vulnerable countries, covering key political perils from expropriation to currency inconvertibility to political violence. The Philippines tied with Laos as the third most politically at-risk countries in Southeast Asia, following Myanmar (72) and Cambodia (60)