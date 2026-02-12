Philippines falls in labor resilience index

The Philippines dropped one spot to 63rd out of 120 countries in the 2026 edition of The Global Labour Resilience Index (GLRI) by public advisory ﬁrm Whiteshield. Out of a possible 100, the country scored 46.71, below the East Asia and Paciﬁc regional score of 57. The index assesses countries’ labor market resilience in the context of rapid technological change, rising trade tensions, and increasing geopolitical risk.