India’s pharmaceutical industry has achieved significant growth in both domestic and global markets over the past five decades. Within India, while just 5% of medicine consumption was met by local production in the 1960s, the share of ‘Made in India’ medicines in the Indian pharma market has today reached more than 80% (2020). Equally significant, during the past few decades, Indian pharma has also established a leading position in the global pharma landscape, leading to the country today being hailed as the “pharmacy of the world.”

Presently, Indian pharma industry contributes more than 20% by volume of the global generics market. As a source of around 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories, Indian pharma accounts for nearly 40% of generics demand in the USA and 25% of all prescription medicines in the United Kingdom. Further, it has become the partner of choice for chronic treatments, meeting 80% of the global demand for antiretrovirals drug for treatment of HIV-AIDS.

Another area where Indian pharma has done remarkably well is in meeting global demand for vaccines. Today, Indian companies are supplying vaccines to more than 150 countries, accounting for more than 60% of the global demand for human vaccines. Nearly 40%-70% of WHO’s demand for Diptheria, Pertussis and Tetanus (DPT), Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) and 90% of the WHO’s demand for the measles vaccine are met by India. This has been made possible because of ongoing strategic focus on R&D combined with mass manufacturing capabilities.

Indian vaccine companies also invested in incremental innovations for some common diseases. For instance, introducing an oral equivalent of an injectible vaccine to improve compliance, adjusting their formulations to improve stability, improving adjuvants and other tweaks that improve existing products. Bharat Biotech’s typhoid conjugate vaccine and Hepatitis B vaccine and Serum Institute of India’s liquid rotavirus vaccine are examples of such incremental improvements.

Indian pharma’s defining moment came during the COVID-19 pandemic. India produced and supplied vaccines to the world through its ‘Vaccine Maitri’ (vaccine friendship) initiative as well as supplied in bulk to the COVAX facility. There were many firsts, which reconfirmed the resilience and adaptability of Indian pharma and diagnostics industry during the new challenges set forth everyday by the pandemic. For instance, India journeyed from zero to manufacturing 200,000 PPE kits per day in a remarkably short time. These leaps were a result of a remarkable collaboration between the government and the industries to mass- produce niche products from scratch.