Hotel opens in Manila’s Chinatown

By Zsarlene B. Chua, Reporter

MEGAWORLD Corp. launched its eighth hotel property, Hotel Lucky Chinatown, located in Binondo, Manila.

“It has always been the dream of our founder to have a hotel in Chinatown,” Jeremy Russell S. Go, resident manager of the hotel, told the media during the opening on Wednesday.

The 93-room hotel took two years to build and cost P750 million, according to a press release.

Mr. Go said the new hotel primarily targets Chinese businessmen and tourists who want to explore what is said to be the world’s oldest Chinatown.

“I believe we’ll have more business [customers] more than leisure,” he said.









Located beside the Lucky Chinatown mall which opened in 2012, Mr. Go said the hotel stands on a lot that was previously occupied by a warehouse.

“We wanted something modern and contemporary because the idea was not to make the hotel too Chinese,” he said, noting the idea was to “blend modernity with Binondo’s heritage.”

The hotel’s interiors will have Chinese accent pieces, while the all-day dining restaurant, Cafe de Chinatown, serves Chinese cuisine. Cafe de Chinatown is operated by the Raintree group of companies which owns and operates restaurants like Chelsea Kitchen.

Hotel Lucky Chinatown also features three ballrooms which can fit up to 350 people, three meeting rooms and a boardroom which can fit up to 20 people each.

The hotel also has a fitness center, sauna and spa and a Zabana bar which is also found in Savoy Hotel Manila. It is also connected directly to the Lucky Chinatown mall via footbridge.

Rooms range from standard queen or twin (24 square meters) to junior and executive suites (up to 79 sq.m.). Introductory prices for the standard rooms are at P3,118 nett (room only) while suites are at P5,888 nett (room only).